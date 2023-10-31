Image: Geoje City
Korea Destinations: 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival

By Haps Staff

The 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival commenced on the 28th of October with an opening celebration at the Geoje City Agricultural Development Center, marking the beginning of a week-long celebration filled with vibrant blooms and exciting events.

The festival promises a delightful array of local artist performances, art exhibitions, specialty product and food sales, and displays of chrysanthemum bonsai and Korean spring orchids, continuing until Friday, November 5.

Although the chrysanthemums are blooming a tad late at the festival grounds, the chrysanthemum sculptures of various shapes proudly showcase their fresh green appearance.

Adding to the excitement, the ‘1st Gyeongnam Garden Industry Expo’ is set to take place at the Sports Park on November 3, while the “K Hip Hop Concert” featuring renowned hip-hop artist Cho Gwang-il is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

Even after the festival draws to a close on November 5, the chrysanthemum sculpture exhibition will extend until November 12, ensuring that visitors can continue to immerse themselves in the picturesque spectacle of ‘Geoje Island painted with flowers.’

