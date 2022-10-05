Image: Hapcheon-gun
Korea Destinations: 1st Hwangmaesan Pampas Grass Festival to be Held October 15-30

Haps Staff

Hapcheon-gun will hold the 1st Hwangmaesan Pampas Grass Festival from the 15th to the 30th and welcomes visitors with cultural and artistic performances, wood games, and quizzes to know Hwangmaesan ceremony.

The pampas grass plain, the size of 40 soccer fields, was originally a 180-hectare ranch created in 1984 as part of the government’s livestock promotion policy.

Dairy cows and sheep raised here ate the surrounding grass, leaving only the poisonous azaleas and silver grass, and naturally, a large-scale colony was formed, creating a unique landscape of azaleas in spring and silver grass in autumn.

In the 1990s, as dairy farmers left, Mt. Hwangmaesan became a tourist attraction that attracts more than 200,000 tourists each during the flowering period of azaleas and silver grass.

At the site, traffic police, sidecars, and mobile units are intensively deployed to manage the traffic conditions of the surrounding control sections and bypass roads.

