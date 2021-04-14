Korea Destinations: 2021 Hanbok Culture Week Jinju Begins

The area around Jinju Fortress will be covered with beautiful Yudeung lights and Korean traditional clothes as 2021 Hanbok Culture Week Jinju begins its three-day run from today.

Held by the Korean Craft Design and Culture Promotion Agency alongside the Hanbok Promotion Agency, the event that runs until the 18th as part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s “Hanbok Culture Week” in collaboration with local governments.

Under the theme “The light as Yudeong, revived by Hanbok”, visitors to the fortress will be able to rent a free hanbok by making an advance reservation here.

Additionally, the festival will introduce an online Jinju silk hanbok fashion show as well as have a variety of silk products available for sale from what is considered one of the best silk makers in the world.

The fashion show will be held on Saturday though it is a non-face-to-face event that can be watched on YouTube.

You can find out more information about the event on its official homepage. (Korean only)