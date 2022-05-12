Korea Destinations: 2022 Taehwa River National Garden Spring Flower Festival

Ulsan City will hold the ‘2022 Taehwa River National Garden Spring Flower Festival’ under the theme of ‘Taehwa River Spring, Blooming with Flowers’ in the Taehwa River National Garden area, starting with the Spring Flower Parade on May 13th and ending on the 15th.

More than 60 million spring flowers such as poppies, peonies, cornflowers, mistletoe, and gold fleas in full bloom welcome visitors.

On the first day, May 13th, at 7:10 pm, in front of the Bamboo Ecological Garden in the Taehwa River National Garden, an eco-friendly electric vehicle decorated with colorful spring flowers led by the riders, the Gojeokdae such as spring trumpet and percussion instruments, and about 60 people including cheerleaders and belly dance teams A spring flower parade is held.

The Spring Flower Parade is a special event held for the first time in the Taehwa River National Garden, and during the march, a powerful performance to support the citizens who are exhausted from COVID-19 will be held at the meeting plaza.

After the opening ceremony, on a special stage in Wangbeodeulmadang, the world-famous conductor Geum Nan-sae and New World Chamber Orchestra will perform a congratulatory performance “Spring of Buenos Aires, Bassoon Concerto in E minor, 3rd movement.

New World Chamber Orchestra has been attracting attention for its fresh ideas and plans since its debut at the ‘Seoul International Music Festival’ in 1997.

During the event, two eco-friendly electric vehicles adorned with spring flowers depart in front of the National Garden Information Center for a fee to guide visitors to the National Garden in a comfortable and safe manner. It runs for about 2.3 km.

Reservations can be made directly on the spot, and in order to give many visitors a boarding opportunity, it is not possible to re-board to another vehicle after boarding the electric vehicle and disembarking.

Ulsan City plans to operate a barrier-free electric Ferris wheel in the national garden from the second half of this year to provide an opportunity to experience a pleasant garden and consider the transportation vulnerable.

In addition, hot air balloons, LED swings, and neon signs are installed around the flower garden to provide a variety of photo zones. A moving camera that can take pictures is also operated for the first time.

For the convenience of users even at night, the city of Ulsan will illuminate the event venue with spring flower towers around the flower garden from 7 to 10 pm, Monet’s bridge lighting using large picture frames, and LED lighting on the Taehwa River Stream.