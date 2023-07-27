Korea Destinations: 2023 Gangju Lotus Culture Festival Takes Place This Weekend

The 2023 Gangju Lotus Culture Festival is set to take place on the 29th and 30th at Gangju Pond area in Jeongchon-myeon, Jinju-si, Gyeongnam province.

The festival will encompass the entire Gangju Pond Park and will feature an array of exciting events, including cultural performances, a flea market, a direct trade market for local agricultural products, and a food market.

On the first day, there will be pre-performances by participants in the Jeongchon-myeon resident autonomy program and students from Yeha Elementary School, a Soleil saxophone ensemble performance, and a talent show for local residents.

The second day will showcase various cultural performances, including a visiting concert at 7:30 pm, aiming to offer diverse attractions for all festival-goers. Additionally, this year’s festival will focus on the identity of the lotus festival, offering visitors lotus leaf rice and lotus leaf rice wine.

Gangju Pond, a natural ecological park, is known for its stunning lotus-filled scenery during summer. The park’s serene ambiance, surrounded by ancient trees and wildflowers, provides a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The festival promises to be a cultural celebration with engaging events for all attendees to enjoy.