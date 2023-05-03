Korea Destinations: 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo Begins Today

The Hadong World Tea Expo 2023 will be held from June 3rd to 4th at Hadong Sports Park and Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival under the theme “Scent of Nature, Healthy Future, Tea!”

The event will showcase the tea culture of each era on the Korean Peninsula that has been passed down for a thousand years. It will feature four main event halls, including the Tea Thousand Year Hall, Wellness Hall, World Tea Art Hall, and Industrial Convergence Hall.

The second venue will host the Thematic Video Hall, which will introduce visitors to the beautiful and mysterious nature of Mt. Jiri and Hadong. The Expo will offer a variety of attractions, including special events, contests, and hands-on events like “Travel around the world with a cup of tea,” “Experience my own blending tea,” “Roasting tea leaves & Rubbing,” and “Tea Fumigation Therapy.”

To ensure visitors’ convenience, the Hadong-gun and the Organizing Committee have promoted the establishment of a transportation network to access the Expo venue. They have also completed all of the construction of the venue and parking lot, installation of transportation facilities, infrastructure, and facility construction, and maintenance of access roads.

A total of 4,210 parking spaces were prepared for the first venue, while the second venue has 1,592 parking spaces in the parking lot of Ssanggyesa Temple, Hwagae Complex Administrative Town, and the archery field, securing a total of 5,802 parking spaces.

In addition, 18 shuttle buses will operate on 5 routes during the Expo, with electric carts and wheelchairs prepared for transportation vulnerable visitors. On-site, there will be 1,200 volunteers and 20 interpreters.

The Organizing Committee has signed business agreements with lodging and restaurant establishments for the convenience of Expo guests. To promote the Expo and welcome tourists, mutual agreements have been signed with local restaurants to jointly provide welcome tea (Hadong green tea). There will be food halls and food trucks inside the event venue, while outside the venue, visitors can enjoy tourist facilities related to Gyeongnam, such as Hadong.

During the Expo period, 27 paid tourist facilities will be provided in 12 cities and counties in Gyeongsangnam-do as linked discount facilities. Visitors can enjoy wider benefits when using linked discount tour facilities during the Expo period.

The opening ceremony, held on June 4th, will feature performances by the military and citizen choir, and invited singers such as Minho Jang, CIX, and StayC, and will be opened grandly with the theme song “The Beginning of the Future Millennium.”

The Hadong World Tea Expo 2023 is the first government-approved international event in the tea field co-hosted by Gyeongnam-do and Hadong-gun.