Korea Destinations: 2023 Jangseungpo Coastal Cherry Blossom Festival in Geoje

The 2023 Jangseungpo Coastal Cherry Blossom Festival will be held today and tomorrow on the Jangseungpo Coastal Road, one of the best cherry blossom spots in Geoje City under the slogan of ‘Sea of ​​Cherry Blossoms, Jangseungpo Blossom’.

This festival, which was selected for the 2023 Gyeongsangnam-do Resident Participatory Budget Competition, was organized by the Residents’ Association to widely publicize the beauty of Jangseungpo, where you can appreciate the sea horizon and pink waves of cherry blossoms.

The event will be organized with various programs such as a car-free cherry blossom street, a nighttime cherry blossom path, a congratulatory performance, a flea market, face painting, and a cotton candy experience booth.

For the safety of visitors and the smooth progress of the event during the festival, vehicle entry is controlled in some areas for two days. In the Jangseungpo area, one-way traffic is operated from Hotel The Luxe to Chongmyeongsa and Woojin Villat, and in the Neungpo area, from Mijin Green Tower Apartment to Daeseong Apartment.

They also plan to add a more festive atmosphere by turning on lights at night after the festival period ends.