Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition Extended Until Sunday

The 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition taking place at Jinju Stadium auxiliary area, has been extended until November 12 due to popular demand.

This year’s exhibition boasts an impressive collection of 95,000 chrysanthemum pieces, 10,000 more than the previous year.

The stunning display includes a variety of sculptures, models, and bonsai arrangements, drawing in a steady stream of visitors.

Especially noteworthy are the intricately designed character and animal models, the grand Gongbukmun Gate, and the vibrant flower wall depicting Jinju City’s bygone era.

Additionally, visitors have been enchanted by colorful sculptures such as the Heart Tunnel and Chrysanthemum Bench, offering delightful backdrops for capturing Instagram-worthy photos.