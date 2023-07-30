Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju M2 Festival Takes Place This Weekend

Image: Jinju City
The ‘2023 Jinju M2 (Music & Media) Festival’ is set to take place from August 4th to 6th at Namgangdunchi in Manggyeong-dong, Jinju City.

The festival is a convergence of music and visual media, catering specifically to the MZ generation.

Sponsored by Jinju City and hosted by KNN Co., Ltd., the M2 Festival is part of Mayor Jo Gyu-il’s pledge to establish a summer festival customized for young people.

With six universities in the western region of Gyeongnam, the city aims to target the MZ generation by defining the identity of the Jinju Music Festival, making it a representative summer festival in Korea.

As a world festival city and a city specializing in night tourism, Jinju City sees strengthening the concept of festivals as crucial to creating a unique ecosystem for stay-type tourism.

The festival will offer various water sports activities during the day, including kayaking and paddle boating.

In the evening, a water stage performance and media art show will enhance the visual experience.

The festival will feature interactive performances and media shows that harmonize light, sound, LED video, laser shows, and advanced sound facilities to create a spectacular and unique experience.

Jinju City’s strategy is to differentiate itself from other music festivals and become a flagship summer festival of the new night economy in Korea.

