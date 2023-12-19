Image: 2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival website
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival in Seoul

By Haps Staff

The ‘2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival’ transforms the natural setting of Songhyeon-dong Green Square in downtown Seoul into a vibrant winter space with colorful lights.

The festival comprises six exhibition spaces, including the Hill of Light, Light Walk, Shadow Forest, Sound of Light, Central Garden, and Path of Light.

These spaces creatively illuminate the dense pine forest, offering a feast of light sculptures and various citizen participation events.

Main programs include a light sculpture exhibition, on-site events, F&B experiences, and souvenir and goods sales.

Notable spaces include the dreamy Hill of Light and the interactive Light Walk expressing rainbow-colored clouds.

On-site events feature professional photo experiences and personalized Korean name-naming for foreign tourists.

The festival is free to attend and runs through January 21.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Winter Vacation Delights at Seoul Parks Offer Diverse Programs for Learning and Enjoyment

Korea Destinations: Seoul Lantern Festival Begins This Friday

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Sacheon Wins Prestige Award

Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in 2023

Korea Destinations: Daegu Transforms Streets with Festive Lights for Year-End Celebrations

Korea Destinations: Mansucheon Street of Light in Incheon

The Latest

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding the “Disney Fluffy Festival” until January 4th

Holiday Favorite “The Nutcracker” to Have Two Special Performances This Week

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

Tongyeong City Hosting a Wish Lantern Floating Event This Saturday

부산박물관 12월 문화가 있는 날 공연 「개구리네 한솥밥」 개최

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
59 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
3 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
0 °
Sat
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 