Korea Destinations: 2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival in Seoul

The ‘2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival’ transforms the natural setting of Songhyeon-dong Green Square in downtown Seoul into a vibrant winter space with colorful lights.

The festival comprises six exhibition spaces, including the Hill of Light, Light Walk, Shadow Forest, Sound of Light, Central Garden, and Path of Light.

These spaces creatively illuminate the dense pine forest, offering a feast of light sculptures and various citizen participation events.

Main programs include a light sculpture exhibition, on-site events, F&B experiences, and souvenir and goods sales.

Notable spaces include the dreamy Hill of Light and the interactive Light Walk expressing rainbow-colored clouds.

On-site events feature professional photo experiences and personalized Korean name-naming for foreign tourists.

The festival is free to attend and runs through January 21.