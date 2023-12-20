Image: Hadong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: 2023 Sunset and First Sunrise of the New Year Event at Hadong Cable Car

By Haps Staff

On January 1 at 5:30 a.m., Hadong Cable Car invites visitors to a first-come, first-served New Year’s sunrise event at the summit of Geumosan Mountain, marking the largest event of the year.

On December 31, the cable car will also extend its operating hours until 6:30 p.m. for a special sunset event.

The cable car offers a scenic 30km view of Tongyeong, Sacheon, Namhae, and Hadong, with live broadcasting of the sunrise on SBS Morning Wide.

Image: Hadong-gun

Geumosan Mountain, easily accessible via Hadong Cable Car, is celebrated for its panoramic views, making it an ideal spot to welcome the new year.

Participants in the sunrise event will receive complimentary rice cake soup, and visitors can enjoy free five-colored fish cakes at the Hadong Cable Car parking lot.

Hot packs will be distributed to provide warmth and they advise attendees to dress warm.

