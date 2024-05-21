Korea Destinations: 2024 Seoul World City Culture Festival

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the ‘2024 Seoul World City Culture Festival,’ a global event celebrating diverse cultures under the theme ‘Seoul and the World Together through Culture.’

The festival will take place from May 24th to 26th at Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggye Plaza, and Cheonggyecheon-ro.

The ‘Seoul World City Culture Festival’, held annually since 1996, will feature the participation of embassies and cultural centers from 70 countries, marking its largest gathering since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will offer a variety of programs, including a World Traditional Costume Parade, a World Cultural Performance Stage, Promotion of World Embassies, a Promotion of World City Tourism, a World Food and Dessert Zone, and a K-Food Zone among others.

The opening event will commence at Gwanghwamun Square at 5 p.m.on May 24th. The ‘Opening Celebration Parade’ will proceed from Gwanghwamun Square along a portion of Sejong-daero, led by the traditional Korean Chwita Dae.

The parade will include embassies, foreign residents in Korea, performance troupes from nine sister cities, and local citizens.

Following the parade, a special performance by Laure Mafo, a Cameroon-born French singer majoring in pansori at the Korea National University of Arts, will take place on a special stage at Gwanghwamun Square.

The festival hours are May 24th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 25th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and May 26th from 12 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.