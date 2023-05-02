Korea Destinations: 22nd Jinju Nongae Festival

The 22nd Jinju Nongae Festival will take place for 4 days from the 5th to the 8th of May in Jinjuseong and Namgang area.

This year’s festival will be held concurrently with the ‘2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships’ from the 3rd to the 13th and will feature a more diverse program for both domestic and foreign visitors.

As Jinju City was selected as a city specializing in night tourism by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in February, the festival will feature an increased number of performances of ‘Uigi Nongae’, a live historical musical performed at night, as well as a media facade show at the main gate of Chokseokru Pavilion and the Moonlight Tea Party at Chokseokru Pavilion, offering new tourism content.

During the festival period, Jinju City plans to create a travel course for tourists to enjoy the festival and comfortably explore the Olppany Night Market and tourist attractions. This travel course will be posted on the Jinju Nongae Festival website, city website, and social media channels.

Tourists are recommended to visit Yudeung Park and Mulbitnaru Shelter in Jinjuseong, where the Nongae Festival is held, and board the cruise ship Kim Si-min, experience the Chokseokru Moonlight Tea Party, watch performances such as historical musicals and media facade shows, and try on hanbok before taking a tour of the night market.