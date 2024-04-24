Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: 23rd Jinju Nongae Festival Celebrates Korea’s Gyobang Culture

The 23rd Jinju Nongae Festival is set to take place this May, showcasing the rich tapestry of Gyobang culture.

Organized around the theme of ‘Do-Dream’ under the banner of the ‘Korea Gyobang Cultural Festival,’ the event takes place for 4 days beginning May 3rd at Jinju Castle and Namgang.

The festival pays homage to the valor of Nongae and the countless souls lost in the Battle of Jinju Castle.

From Gyobang dance performances to immersive cultural experiences, visitors can dig deep into the essence of Gyobang culture through diverse programs like old marketplace zones, cultural street flea markets, and musical performances.

Highlights include the ‘Uiginongae’ historical musical, set against the backdrop of Jinju’s storied past, and the inaugural ‘1st National Gyobang Culture Festival,’ uniting regional Gyobang dances from across the nation.

