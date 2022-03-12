Korea Destinations: 25 Off-the-Beaten Path Tourist Attractions Around the Country to Visit This Spring

The Korea Tourism Organization has selected “25 non-face-to-face safe tourist spots in the spring season” where you can enjoy the spring spirit calmly.

The tourist attractions are not widely known, so they were selected as a good place to enjoy spring among tourist attractions with a low degree of congestion.

This non-face-to-face safe tourist attraction list includes a place where you can stimulate your ecological sensibility while listening to the sounds of nature, a park full of colorful flowers, a clean healing space where you can build memories with your family, and a place where you can follow the spring breeze.

When visiting tourist destinations, it is essential to check detailed information such as opening hours, and visiting methods in advance, such as whether it is open or not, at the relevant local government or tourist information center, as admission is restricted depending on the social distancing stage of COVID-19.

Also, be sure to check out the safety travel guide in accordance with social distancing introduced on the safe travel page on the website of KNOC in every corner of Korea.

Here are the 25 recommendations to travel safely this spring.

Gangnam Smart Dulle-gil

Seoul, Gangnam-gu

From Apgujeong Rodeo Street to Cheongdam Hallyu Star Street, enjoy a digital road where you can take AR commemorative photos or perform stamp missions with your smartphone, and collect event coupons with the ‘The Gangnam’ app.

Aegibong Peace Ecological Park

Gimpo, Gyeonggi province

A park where exhibitions are held under the themes of peace, ecology, and the future, and you can see North Korea from the observation deck at the top of Aegibong Peak.

Yeongneong

Yeoju, Gyeonggi province

The pine forest path that connects the tomb of King Sejong the Great and the tomb of King Hyojong is gentle and beautiful, so anyone can walk.

Muuido

Incheon, Jung-gu

An 800m deck road that runs over the sea along the Muuido coast with strange rocks on the left and the West Sea on the right.

Yanggu Flower Island

Yang-gu, Gangwon province

A 40,000-square-meter island where yuchae flowers, poppies, irises, water lilies, and sunflowers bloom from spring to autumn.

Yeondangwon

Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon province

An expansive flower garden built on a land the size of 15 soccer fields.

Golmolgil

Daejeon, Dong-gu

Daldongne Mural Village and the Daejeon city night view are beautiful dating spots for lovers.

Bobaljae Driving Course

Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do

A 3-km pass that winds and connects Beauvalli, Gagok-myeon, and Baekja-ri, Yeongchun-myeon. Cherry blossoms in spring and autumn leaves are spectacular.

Jeungpyeong Children’s Bicycle Park

Jeungpyeong-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do

A park where children learn about traffic safety by sleeping or riding a kickboard on a miniature set that looks like a fairy tale village.

Seodeok Inn

Yesan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do

Appreciating the works of Goam Ungno Lee, a master of Korean contemporary art, visiting Sudeok Inn, his second hometown, and reflecting on his artistic soul, which bloomed with splendid flowers even in turbulent times.

Geumsan Mountain Valley Dulle-gil

Geumsan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do

Talk a stroll walking through the largest wild cherry tree community in Korea.

Gyeongcheonseom Park

Sangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do

A 60,000-pyeong island with colorful flower fields, wide lawns, and walking trails.

Cheongdo Eupseong Fortress

Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do

Take a leisurely walk along the fortress road and enjoy the panoramic view on both sides of the township.

Gilancheon Ecological Park

Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do

A river where you can see 4 unique geological attractions: ‘Banghojeong Immersion Gokryucheon’, ‘Sinseong-ri Dinosaur Footprint’, ‘Mananjaam Cliff’, and ‘Baekseoktan Pothole’.

Oryukdo Park

Busan, Nam-gu

A park with an observatory overlooking Oryukdo Island and a yuchae field of 3,200㎡.

Hwanggang Masil-gil

Hapcheon, Gyeongnam province

A four-course walking path that travels the Hwanggang River in Hapcheon-eup, Gyeongsangnam-do, flowers and trees welcome you during the day, and the sunset and the night view reflected in the river are also wonderful.

Akyangdukbang-gil

Haman, Gyeongnam province

There is a wide-open hillside, the leisurely flowing Nam River, and a sandy beach stretching out endlessly. Spring flowers such as red poppies, cornflowers, and marigolds that bloom along the way welcome tourists on a spring outing.

Daemaemul Island

Tongyeong, Gyeongnam province

Located about an hour and a half by sea from Tongyeong Port, Daemaemuldo’s pride is Haepuum-gil, which has beautiful scenery. It is also recommended to enjoy marine sports such as scuba diving under the island on a warm spring day.

Petroglyphs of Bangudae Terrace

Ulsan, Ulju-gun

The scenery of the forest path from Ulsan Petroglyphs Museum to Bangudae Petroglyphs is beautiful.

TTeunbongsaem Eco Park

Jangsu-gun, Jeollabuk-do

Various wild flowers can be seen on the mountain road going up to the source of the Geumgang River.

Okdol Beach and Gubil-gil Course 8

Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do

You can visit Seonyudo’s famous spots such as Okdol Beach, Myeongsasimni Coast, and Haean Deckgil by walking along Gubul-gil Course 8.

Baaldo Island Garden

Gwangyang-si, Jeollanam-do

A small but fruitful island with an observatory overlooking the South Sea and the Seomjin River, a 500-meter-long Dulle-gil, and flower fields of peonies, hydrangeas, and bibichu.

Seonhak Dong Village

Jangheung-gun, Jeollanam-do

A beautiful seaside village on the East Sea, with yellow yuchae flowers in spring and white buckwheat flowers in autumn.

Seomjin River Wetland

Gokseong-gun, Jeollanam-do

A wetland where you can enjoy the superb view of the Seomjin River, where water mist mysteriously rises.

Jeju Olle Trail – Route 18-1

Jeju City, Jeju Island

A secluded and laid-back island with pristine nature, interesting history, and alleyway murals. You can travel along Jeju Olle Course 18-1.

Source: Gonggongnuri