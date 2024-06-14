Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: ‘3rd Wolasan Forest Hydrangea Festival’ on June 15-16 in Jinju

Jinju City will celebrate the beauty of hydrangeas at the ‘3rd Wolasan Forest Hydrangea Festival’ on June 15th and 16th in the Jinju area of Wolasan Forest.

The Wolasan Forest boasts approximately 10,000 hydrangeas, including 3,400 wood hydrangeas, 3,800 Annabelle hydrangeas, 3,200 horticultural hydrangeas, and 1,200 mountain hydrangeas. These flowers begin to bloom in late May, reaching their peak in mid-June and continuing until July.

The Hydrangea Festival will feature various cultural performances and experiential events to engage visitors and build excitement for the upcoming ‘2nd Wolasan Garden Expo,’ scheduled for June 20-23.

