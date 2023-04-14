Image: Sancheong-gun
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: 4th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival

Haps Staff

The 4th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival is underway until the 28th of April.

The Flower Grass Festival, which celebrated its 4th this year, is looking for spring visitors again after 4 years due to the impact of COVID-19.

The festival will be composed of various programs such as exhibitions and hands-on events, performance events, and agricultural specialties markets to catch the attention of young people.

In the 25,000㎡ park grounds, splendid moss flowers are in full bloom, creating the illusion that you are standing in an outdoor art museum covered with pink carpets.

In particular, befitting the hometown of Park Hang-seo, former head coach of the Vietnam national soccer team, some of the flower grasses are decorated in the shape of a soccer ball to make the grass, the home of soccer, stand out even more.

Image: Sancheong-gun

In addition, this year, to provide new attractions to the visitors to the festival, more moss grass was planted along the causeways and roadsides to decorate the entire raw grass field with ‘flower heaven’.

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony on the 14th.

Saengcho International Sculpture Park is a unique culture and art park that combines ancient tombs from the Gaya period with about 20 modern sculptures by famous domestic and foreign sculptors.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
94 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 