Korea Destinations: 4th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival

The 4th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival is underway until the 28th of April.

The Flower Grass Festival, which celebrated its 4th this year, is looking for spring visitors again after 4 years due to the impact of COVID-19.

The festival will be composed of various programs such as exhibitions and hands-on events, performance events, and agricultural specialties markets to catch the attention of young people.

In the 25,000㎡ park grounds, splendid moss flowers are in full bloom, creating the illusion that you are standing in an outdoor art museum covered with pink carpets.

In particular, befitting the hometown of Park Hang-seo, former head coach of the Vietnam national soccer team, some of the flower grasses are decorated in the shape of a soccer ball to make the grass, the home of soccer, stand out even more.

In addition, this year, to provide new attractions to the visitors to the festival, more moss grass was planted along the causeways and roadsides to decorate the entire raw grass field with ‘flower heaven’.

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony on the 14th.

Saengcho International Sculpture Park is a unique culture and art park that combines ancient tombs from the Gaya period with about 20 modern sculptures by famous domestic and foreign sculptors.