Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Historical Gyeongju

Any visit to South Korea wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the historical city of Gyeongju.

Capital of the Silla Dynasty, this UNESCO World Heritage site in North Gyeongsang province has stood the test of time with its beautiful nature, exquisite relics and historical significance.

An easy couple of hours drive from most parts of the mainland, don’t miss a chance to return to simpler times in one of South Korea’s most famous tourist attractions.

Here are five reasons to put it on your travel radar.

Historical Value



Capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom, Gyeongju boasts a long history of more than 1,000 years. The large Bulguksa Temple is a must and hundreds of huge royal tombs called tumuli are still sit scattered in and around Gyeongju.





Photographer’s Dream



With its historical backdrop as your canvas, Gyeongju is one of the best cities which you can enjoy every season. Especially, the spring cherry blossoms and maple leaves in fall makes Gyeongju a picturesque location to make you the envy of your friends.



The City of Youth



Recently, there was a street be formed in Gyeongju for young people. Hwangridan Street has many shops such as fusion restaurants, bars, vintage bookstores, and photo studios. It makes for an ideal place for a date as you don’t have to walk around too much with everything in one place.



Go at Your Own Pace



Getting around the city is quite unique as you can leave the car at home. There are many shops in Gyeongju which rents bicycles and electronic bikes to visitors for a cheap price and thanks to that, you can explore the area at your own pace.



You Can Visit Anytime, From Anywhere

Gyeongju’s location makes it quite accessible from most parts of the country. It’s an easy trip by train, bus or rented car to visit often and explore the many historical sites, the beautiful nature around Bomun Lake or any of the local attractions it has to offer.



Additional Reading — Click here to find more off-the-beaten-path places to visit in Gyeongju!

The KTX runs from Busan Station to Gyeongju approximately every 30 minutes and costs about 12,000 won and takes less than an hour.

Trains from Seoul take about 3 1/2 hours and can range in price from around 20,000 won to 60,000 won.