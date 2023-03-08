Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Geoje Island

Located in Gyeongnam province, Geoje is one of the most popular islands to visit in South Korea.

With beautiful beaches, scenery, and plenty to see and do, Geoje is just a short trip away from Busan to enjoy a day away from the city.

Options such as the Jungle Dome, Oedo, Jeodo, Wind Hill, Maemiseong Fortress, Geunpo Village Tunnel, the POW Camp and riding the monorail are just few of the things to keep you occupied during your stay.

Here are five reasons to consider giving Geoje a go on your next trip.

Location

Located in the south of Gyeongnam province, it faces Changwon and Goseong to the north and Tongyeong to the west. Geoga Bridge is connected to Busan, making it easy to access from the Busan area.

Fresh Seafood

Known for its variety of catches from the sea, you can taste fresh seafood unique to Geoje, such as oysters, squirt & sea urchin bibimbap, sashimi, and crab sauce.

Beautiful islands off the coast of Geoje

Surrounded by the beautiful sea, various islands around Geoje are also great for a visit.

Haegeumgang, where huge rocks are shaped by nature, is a famous Geoje attraction.

Oedo, which is famous as an island belonging to Hallyeo National Park creates a spectacular view of the natural camellia forest with numerous species of subtropical plants. The small, 14.5-hectare island, just a 20-minute boat ride south of Geoje Island, gives the impression that you’ve been transported to Southeast Asia.

Made famous by the Korean drama Winter Sonata, the island was discovered around 40 years ago by husband and wife Lee Chang-ho and Choi Ho-suk, who transformed the little island into a lush European-style garden, which houses over 3,000 species of plants.

There are a variety of beautiful beaches

There are 16 beaches on the island, but the two most popular beaches are the ones we recommend.

Enjoy the sounds of nature at Mongdol Beach with the crashing of waves while you take a beach stroll regardless of the season.

Not to be outdone, Gujora Beach has beautiful natural scenery around and the sea is so clear that you can see deep into the water.

Great resorts and cafes

Geoje is a well-known destination for Koreans looking for sea views, nature-friendly resorts, pensions, and cafes. There are a variety of options with varying price ranges on many of the popular travel apps and are great places to go camping or with friends or loved ones for a weekend getaway.