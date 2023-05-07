Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Historical Gyeongju

Just about 60 kilometers away from Busan lies the historical city of Gyeongju, one of the most popular attractions in the county for Koreans and tourists alike.

If you’re looking for a fun day trip, here are five great reasons you’ll want to take a day trip to Gyeongju.

Historical Sites

Gyeongju was the capital of the Silla dynasty, which ruled Korea for nearly a thousand years. As a result, the city is home to numerous historical sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Bulguksa Temple, Seokguram Grotto, and the Royal Tombs of the Silla Dynasty.

Natural Beauty

Gyeongju is located in a beautiful natural setting, surrounded by mountains and rivers. The city is home to several scenic areas, including the picturesque Bomun Lake and the stunning Yangdong Folk Village.

Cultural Events

Gyeongju hosts a number of cultural events throughout the year, including the Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival, the Gyeongju Hwangnam Bread Festival, and the Gyeongju World Culture Expo.

Culinary Delights –

Gyeongju is famous for its traditional cuisine, which features local ingredients and flavors. Some of the city’s must-try dishes include Ssambap (rice wrapped in leaves), Hwangnam-ppang (red bean-filled bread), and Gyeongju Hwae (raw fish marinated in spicy sauce).

Outdoor Activities

Gyeongju is a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, cycling, and fishing. The city is home to several parks and recreational areas, including the Gyeongju National Park and the Gyeongju Wolseong Recreational Forest.