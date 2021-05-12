Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Jeonju

Ranked #3 in 2016’s Best Destinations in Asia published by the Lonely Planet, Jeonju is a city steeped in history and culture.

The popular travel destination in Jeollabuk-do was noted for its traditional architecture, history, art and cafe scenes, and its budding food scene.

While Jeonju may fly under the foreign destinations radar, it is well-known in Korea as a popular destination for foodies, couples, and those looking to get away from fast-paced city life.

With lots of activities, festivals, and beautiful scenery, the city lives up to its name “perfect region”.

Here are five reasons to give Jeonju a go on your next trip around Korea.

Explore the Jeonju Hanok Village streets

Jeonju’s Hanok Village is the largest in Korea. Visitors can walk around and can take Instagram-worthy shots and there are many exhibition spaces, museums, cafés, restaurants, and gift shops. With plenty to do and see, it will be an afternoon well-spent.

Don’t forget to eat a bowl of the city’s famed bibimbap, which according to visitkorea.com, “Jeonju’s bibimbap is decorated with five colors and withholds five tastes that come from 30 different ingredients including gingko, pine nut, chestnut, walnut, and fresh seasonal vegetables. It has balanced nutrition, packed with carbohydrates, fat, protein, vitamins, and minerals alike. It is considered the perfect food embracing the ancestor’s wisdom and scientific theory.”

Rent a Hanbok

Renting a Hanbok is a popular activity with the local Korean and foreign tourists looking for things to do around town.

Step back in time while taking a stroll around the villages in your traditional clothes and take some memorable photographs that last a lifetime.

Hanboks can be rented for about 10,000 won for 2-3 hours, depending on the location.

Visit the Free Museums

Take an afternoon and explore all that the free museums in the city have to offer. The museums offer hands-on activities that take a deep look in to Korean culture, including tradional paper, Korean spirits, and knick-knacks.

It’s a great way to learn more about the daily lives centuries ago on the peninsula while at the same time enriching yourself into the culture.

Hike to the Omodae Pavillion

Hike up Omodae viewpoint and checking out at Jeonju’s sprawling Hanok Village from the pavilion is a must-do on any trip to the city.

Enjoy splendid views of the city and don’t forget to pack your camera.

Check out the Local Festivals

Jeonju is home to some great festivals all year and definitely some you want to put on your calendar.

Some of the highlights each year include the Jeonju International Film Festival, Jeonju Bibimbap Festival, Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival, and the Daesaseup Festival to name a few.

Also not to be missed is the twice a year Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour, which features an abundance of Korean history under the night’s stars.