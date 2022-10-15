Korea Destinations: 5 Representative Wellness Tourist Spots in Gyeongnam

Gyeongnam province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation announced that they have newly selected five representative wellness tourist destinations in Gyeongnam to actively respond to the continuously increasing demand for wellness tourism.

The wellness tourist destinations selected this time are:

— Pearl in the Forest of Wola Mountain ‘ where you can engage in various activities such as forest commentary and woodworking experience in a healing and experience space

— Experiencing a wellness program in a natural environment such as healing yoga in the forest at Geoje Natural Recreation Forest

— Yangsan Forest, the first public healing service experience center in Korea with recreational lodging in the forest, healing meals, and healing programs

— A resident-led village tour where you can feel the beauty of traditional hanok at Sancheong Namsayedam Village

— Hapcheon Hwangmaesan County Park, a mountain in Yeongnam where you can experience wellness and feel the mountain firsthand

The representative wellness tourism sites of Gyeongnam were selected through written and on-site evaluation by a panel of experts from academia and industry, targeting 9 candidate sites recommended by cities and counties in the province.

The Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation produced multilingual promotional materials and promotional videos to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the five selected locations and conducted active publicity activities such as online and offline promotion and sales of representative experience programs for each tourist destination in connection with large domestic online travel agencies. will be developed

Since 2018, Gyeongnam province has selected wellness tourist destinations that are healing spaces where Gyeongnam’s natural resources, culture, and experience programs harmonize as part of regional specialized tourism, and provides relaxation of the mind.