The 5th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower and Grass Festival’ is set to take place from the 15th to the 28th at Saengcho International Sculpture Park in Eo-ri, Saengcho-myeon.

This unique cultural park showcases 20 modern sculptures crafted by renowned domestic and international artists who participated in the ‘Sancheong International Contemporary Sculpture Symposium’, alongside ancient tombs dating back to the Gaya period.

Expanding by 5,000㎡ this year, the 30,000㎡ park transforms into a vibrant outdoor art museum adorned with colorful flower grass, resembling a picturesque pink carpet.

Visitors can expect new delights as additional flower beds and blooms line the walkways, transforming Saengcho-myeon into a veritable ‘flower paradise’.

The expanded area features themed decorations depicting fish and a medicinal bath, paying homage to Saengcho-myeon’s soccer heritage and freshwater fish.

The festival promises a plethora of activities, including exhibitions, experiential events, performances, and agricultural product markets.

Highlights include wood carving workshops hosted by the Sancheong-gun Wood Carving Training Center, showcasing the mastery of Park Chan-soo, National Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 108 wood carving master.

As Sancheong is the hometown of Park Hang-seo, the former head coach of the Vietnam national soccer team, some of the flower grasses are decorated in the shape of a soccer ball to make the grass, the home of soccer, stand out even more.

The festival atmosphere will be further elevated with captivating performances by the saxophone and acoustic guitar clubs.

The Sancheong Museum invites visitors to explore ‘Prehistoric Artifacts and the Historical Culture of Sancheong’ and enjoy a range of recreational activities amidst the flower-strewn lawns.