Korea Destinations: 6 Experiences to Enjoy in Jinju

Jinju City has evolved into a captivating “residence-type tourist city,” enticing visitors to explore and extend their stays.

Notable attractions such as the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Exhibition Hall, Kim Si-min Ho, Mulbitnaru Rest Area, and the Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Center, along with accommodations like Jisoo Seungsan Hanok, are gaining widespread popularity.

In the past year, concerted efforts were made to enhance tourism infrastructure and transform Jinju into a destination that attracts and accommodates visitors.

New attractions, including the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Exhibition Hall, the Namgang Cruise Ship ‘Kim Si-minho,’ and the Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Center, were introduced to showcase the unique charm of Jinju Bay.

Here are six experiences to put on your to-do list if you’re planning to visit the Jinju area.

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Exhibition Hall

The exhibition hall, opened in October 2023, focuses on lanterns and symbolizes Jinju. With over 43,000 visitors since its launch, it features year-round displays of Yudeung, contributing to the ‘Wonderful Namgang Project.’

The space, covering 2761m2, includes an exhibition area, experience space, office space, a cafe, and a rooftop garden.

The inaugural exhibition, themed ‘The Light of Yudeung, Filled with Hope,’ showcased winners of the Korea Lantern Contest, silk hope lantern tunnels, and multimedia content exploring the origins of Yudeung and Jinju’s identity. Collaborations with artists added a modern interpretation, making it an engaging experience for visitors.

Kim Si-min-ho and Mulbitnaru Rest Area

The Namgang cruise ship ‘Kim Si-min-ho’ saw over 19,000 passengers last year, offering a serene journey along the Namgang River with breathtaking views of Jinju Castle and the cityscape.

The ticket booth, ‘Mulbitnaru Rest Area,’ recognized for its architectural excellence, is a must-visit destination. The eco-friendly Kim Si-min No. 2 is set to start operations from September, expanding opportunities for more visitors to enjoy the beauty of Jinju.

Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Center

Remodeled from the old Jisu Elementary School, the center, inaugurated in March 2022, provides entrepreneurship education. Over 4,700 CEOs and 2,000 students have undergone Jinju K-Entrepreneurship training.

With over 80,000 visitors, it has become a prominent hub for entrepreneurship education. The global expansion project, highlighted by Mayor Cho Gyu-il’s UN Small and Medium Business Day keynote speech and international forums, has garnered significant attention.

Seungsan-e Rich Hanok and Jisoo Nammyeong Jinchwiga

Opened in June 2022, Seungsan-e Rich Hanok and Jisoo Nammyeong Jinchwiga offer unique lodging experiences, attracting around 4,700 guests.

Seungsan Ebuja Hanok provides a blend of past and present in the tranquil Seungsan Village, while Jisoo Nammyeong Jinchwiga, a wooden building, received accolades for its modern reinterpretation of Hanok.

Folk Beef Strength Competition and Saturday Permanent Games

The city hosts the ‘National Folk Beef Strength Competition’ and Saturday games to promote traditional folk culture and support livestock farmers.

In 2023, 25 regular games drew about 10,000 spectators, and the national competition during the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival attracted over 22,000 visitors.

Regular Saturday games will continue this year, offering unique attractions for tourists.

Jinju Woodcraft Training Center

The city aims to popularize woodcraft through the ‘Jinju Woodcraft Training Center,’ with more than 40,000 participants since 2018.

In 2023, approximately 9,800 people engaged in various programs, signaling a 25% increase. The center offers diverse woodworking experiences and education programs, including calligraphy, woven furniture, and DIY, operating on weekdays and weekends.