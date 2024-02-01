Korea Destinations: ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ Unveils Exciting Plans to Attract Visitors in 2024

The ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival,’ renowned as Korea’s representative cherry blossom celebration will run from March 22nd to April 1st this year, as the festival will use various locations, with Yeojwacheon Stream in Jinhae-gu taking center stage.

The city will establish the festival site around Jungwon Rotary, relocating the traditional market and setting up a permanent performance stage.

This layout aims to streamline the route for visitors, enabling them to seamlessly enjoy events spanning Yeojwacheon Stream, Jungwon Rotary, and the Naval Academy. By doing so, the city anticipates boosting tourism in the commercial districts and stimulating the local economy.

A showcase street promoting the defense industry will stretch from Jinhae Station to Jungwon Rotary, featuring displays such as the K2 tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer. The city aims to elevate the status of Defense City with an expanded exhibition this year.

The festival’s programs will undergo a revamp, shifting towards experiential and participatory activities to engage tourists actively. Notably, a ‘proposal stage’ during the opening ceremony will provide a platform for visitors to express love and friendship.

An investment of 117 million won will culminate in the completion of the ‘Jinhae Gyeonghwa Station Attraction Project’ by next month, offering new attractions for visitors.

To cater to the MZ generation and enhance year-round appeal, the city will introduce unique photo zones, renovate the mini station in Gyeonghwa Station Park, and install night landscape lighting.

The festival will feature the Gunhang Song Festival, a Cherry Blossom EDM Festival, and collaborate with other art events, including the Cherry Blossom Arts Festival and Changwon City Arts Group’s original musical, ‘The Battle of Angolpo.’

To address concerns about price gouging at the Pungmul Market, the city has implemented measures requiring mandatory labeling of food prices, weight, and country of origin, along with a fee-reporting reward system.

Ahead of the festival, the city will conduct comprehensive inspection, maintenance, and repairs on all facilities, including the Yeojwacheon Deck Road, to ensure the safety of visitors.

An official from the city expressed their commitment to making the festival not only a domestic attraction but also an international spectacle, emphasizing continuous improvement in expertise and planning each year.

As the cherry blossom blooming season advances due to global warming, the festival is set to begin around two days earlier than in previous years.