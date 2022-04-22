Korea Destinations: 7 Tourist Destinations in Gyeongnam Looking for Rainbow Colors

Gyeongnam province has recommended and introduced seven tourist destinations with vivid and intense rainbow colors to welcome the peak of spring.

According to the results of the ‘2021 National Travel Survey’ conducted by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, ‘appreciating nature and scenery’ accounted for 81.7% of the activities in travel destinations due to the spread of COVID-19, followed by ‘food tourism’ (61.6%), ‘resting and retreat’ (56.8%), ‘visiting family/relatives/friends’ (11.7%), and ‘visiting historical sites’ (10.0%).

In addition, 70% of respondents said that ‘domestic travel’ was the most helpful in overcoming the depression caused by COVID-19, and the desire for tourism continues to increase it turns into an endemic.

In this situation, the number of tourists visiting Gyeongnam is increasing recently as tourist attractions in Gyeongnam, boasting a strong sense of color and natural scenery, are widely known through SNS.

The seven destinations selected this time around were selected based on the theme of rainbow colors, as well as emotional tourist destinations where you can relax your mind and body while enjoying the colorful and powerful natural scenery.

Red – A Feast of Red, Haman Akyangdukbang-gil and Sunset

The wide-open shore, the leisurely flowing Nam River, and the sandy beach stretch endlessly. Beautiful and colorful spring flowers such as poppies, tulips, cornflower, and mistletoe are in full bloom along the causeway, and it is a place where you can cherish romance and memories in harmony with the dense willow forest, water mist at dawn, and sunset at sunset.

By renting a bicycle, you can enjoy beautiful flowers and sunsets that are dazzling for a 6.5 km round trip. The flower path and sunset in Akyangdukbang is one of the 9 scenic spots in Haman.

On Buddha’s birthday every year, you can experience the Haman Nakhwa Nori (Gyeongnam Intangible Cultural Festival No. 33) held at Mujinjeong. Nakhwa Nori is a fireworks display in which a peanut made of oak charcoal powder is hung between a lotus lantern and a lotus lantern and blown off the water like pollen. You can experience an enchanting moment as if raining water is falling or flying in the sky, like a sparkling rain of fireworks.

Orange – A place where longing deepens, Sacheon Daepo Port sunset photo zone and the iridescent coastal road

At the end of the 200-meter-long Daepo Port breakwater, you can meet a photo zone called ‘When Longing is Colored’, a 6-meter-tall female face sculpture created by artist Choi Byung-soo. Taking pictures with the blue sea in the background during the daytime is great, but taking pictures with the sunset in the background is one of the places where you can take a picture of a different life.

From Daepo Village to Yonghyeon-myeon, Sacheon-si, the rainbow-colored coastal road continues, and the protective wall along the 6.2km-long coastal road is dressed in colorful rainbow-colored clothes, creating a thrilling spectacle in harmony with the orange sunset.

It is a good place for driving, biking, hiking, and walking with family and lovers. The blue sky and sea during the day and the red sunset in the evening show a completely different look, making the longing for someone you miss even deeper.

Yellow – A place full of the vitality of spring, Naechol yuchae flower field and cable car in Hak-dong, Geoje

There are many yuchae flower fields in Korea, but it is rare to find a place where you can take a picture of your life in a dazzling field of yuchae flowers with the blue sea in the background.

Naechol Yuchae Field, located on the way from Hakdong Jinju Mongdol Beach, a tourist attraction in Geoje near the Hill of Wind, is built like a terraced rice field on a gently sloping land toward the seaside, and yellow waves of yuchae flowers are flowing.

The scenery of the deep blue sea and bright yellow flowers will be enough to breathe the vitality of spring into the hearts of visitors. There is a cypress tree in the yuchae field, which is attracting attention as a photo zone, and if you walk along the beach, you can meet a lot of old cypresses.

In March, the Geoje Panorama Cable Car, a 1.56km section, opened in front of the natural recreation forest in Dongbu-myeon, providing tourists with exciting experiences along with the vibrancy of the yuchae field.

It connects the summit of Nojasan from Hakdong Pass in Geoje, so you can enjoy the panoramic view of Nojasan and the unobstructed archipelago.

Green – King of freshness, Gimhae green barley field with blue waves

A green barley field was created using the unused site of the Jomangang Ecological Park located in Chilsan Seobu-dong, Gimhae-si.

Green barley, meaning unripe green barley, looks like waves when the sun shines and the wind blows on a sunny spring day.

Green barley, planted in the fall of last year and harvested in the early summer of the following year, provides tourists with a refreshing view.

Although the scale is not large, the green barley field in Gimhae offers a photo zone made of a heart frame, as well as large sculptures such as bicycles and equestrian figures representing Gaya.

It is a place where you can capture the freshness of spring and the energy of early summer at the same time.

Blue – A place full of youth and vitality, Namhae Sulli Skywalk and “Swing Swing”

Located in Mijo-myeon, Namhae-gun, Sulli Skywalk is an observatory located in Sulli Village, 1km south of Songjeong Solbaram Beach.

Boasting the longest cantilever structure in the country at 43m (meaning a beam that is fixed at one end and unsupported at the other), the skywalk has a glass bottom at the end, so you can enjoy the thrill of looking down from the dizzying coastal cliffs.

The ‘Swing Swing’, a swing facing the sea, was made with the motif of ‘Bali Island Swing’, a famous attraction in Bali, Indonesia.

Because it is a swing enjoyed at the end of the 38m high skywalk, the deep sea is under your feet and the high sky is in front of you, so you can enjoy the extreme dizzying feeling and the greatest thrill.

When you ride a swing and are pushed to the far sea, the whole area will be filled with blue, and you will fall into the illusion of flying in the sky, letting go of all the troubles of the world for a moment and replenishing the sense of pulsing vitality.

Indigo – A place where you can meet the mysterious Milky Way, Goseong Solseom Milky Way night view

Solseom is an island located in Jalan Bay, Hail-myeon, Goseong-gun, and it is a small island that takes less than an hour to walk along the wooden deck road.

If you visit in spring and take a walk, you will find numerous pale pink azaleas covering the entire island to guide you along the way.

Jangyeodo, which is connected to Solseom, creates a unique landscape that falls with Solseom at high tide and connects again with Solseom at low tide. If the time is right, you can also have a unique experience of walking on the beach.

At night, Solseom completely strips off the pink color of the day and transforms into a new island with a night view of deep indigo blue. It is thanks to the beautiful night sky embroidered by the Milky Way. If you are lucky, you can make a wish on a falling shooting star.

The Milky Way starts to be visible in March and the Milky Way season begins in April.

Recently, Sol Island has become a popular spot for taking photos of the Milky Way, and many people have been visiting recently.

To get a good view of the Milky Way, there is little light coming from the ground and there is no moon or there is no bright light.

Bora – See the irises, Geochang Iris Garden, Gyeongsangnam-do No. 1 Provincial Garden

Geochangpowon, located in the upstream area of ​​Hapcheon Dam in Namsang-myeon, Geochang-gun, is an ecological park that utilizes the beautiful waterfront and ecological resources of the Hwanggang River.

It was registered as the first local garden in Gyeongsangnam-do in 2021 by meeting the strict local garden registration conditions such as 40% or more of green space in an area of ​​10ha or more.

Iris is an eco-friendly flower that combines the practicality of purifying water as well as creating a landscape as a beautiful, spicy flower. You can be healed by the fresh spring breeze in a wide flower garden of various types such as colorful tulips.

Just as purple symbolizes nobility, elegance, splendor, and healing, anyone who walks through the garden in the purple iris garden will be immersed in the symbolism of purple. It is good to enjoy Iris Garden while walking, but it is also a good way to rent a bicycle and run around in the gentle breeze as it is such a large garden.

In addition, various experiences such as folk swing rides, family swimming in summer, and a natural energy learning center are available.