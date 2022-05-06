Korea Destinations: 9 Islands to Visit This Spring

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has decided on a travel theme suitable for spring and has selected nine “Spring Islands to Visit”.

The ‘Island I Want to Visit’ has been selected annually by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security to encourage island travel since 2015.

The nine ‘I Want to Visit Spring Islands’ were selected according to three travel themes:

— Click Island, where you can take pictures of your life

— Animal Island, where you can meet animals on the island

— Family Island, where you can travel with your family

Click islands are good for taking pictures with colorful spring flowers, village scenery, sunset, and coastal scenery. Three islands were selected: Seondo in (Shinan-gun, Jeollanam-do where the whole village is dyed yellow with yellow daffodils and yellow roofs, Cheongsan-do in Wando-gun, Jeollanam-do which creates a green spectacle with green barley, and Janggo-do, Boryeong-si, Chungcheongnam-do, where an orange sunset spreads between the islands before the sun goes down.

Animal Islands consist of three islands: Hedgehog-shaped Wido in Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do, Isudo where you can meet grazing deer in Geoje-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, and Ssukseom Island in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, which is called Cat Island because there are more cats than residents. Animal Islands are a recommended place for those who love animals or want to travel with their pets.