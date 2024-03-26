Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Places to Visit in Geochang

Geochang-gun in Gyeongnam province has unveiled its selection of nine tourist destinations, including Geochang Iris Garden, which are popular among both residents and visitors.

Geochang-gun invited recommendations from locals and tourists via the county office website and Instagram from the 5th to the 25th of February.

After review and deliberation, the county finalized the list, considering factors such as geographic significance, accessibility, tourist consumption potential, and historical value.

The chosen destinations, ranging from the tranquil Geochang Port Aging Healing Land to the scenic Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest, epitomize the diverse beauty and cultural heritage of Geochang-gun.

The nine representative tourist attractions are Geochang Port Aging Healing Land, Geochang Changpowon, Suseungdae Tourist Site, Wolseong Valley, Geochang Star Wind Hill (Gamaksan Mountain), Gajo Hot Springs Tourist Site, Paejaesan Forest Leisure Sports Park, Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest, and Geochang Incident Memorial Park.

Geochang-gun aims to showcase these destinations through official promotional materials, elevating its status as a premier tourism destination with a rich tapestry of experiences for all travelers to enjoy.