Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit.

The nine selected scenic spots are

— Malisan Ancient Tombs

— Autumn foliage at Ipgok County Park

— Daepyeong Marsh

— Arahongryeon at Lotus Theme Park

— The flower paths and sunsets in Akyang

— Blue Barley at Gangnaru Ecological Park

— Sansa Scenery of Changchun Temple

— The Four Seasons of Mujinjeong

— The sunrise of Hapgangjeong and Bangujeong

In July 2019, the county received recommendations for at least one superb view of Haman from all local towns and villages, and the final nine were selected after an executive meeting in February 2020.

The areas are noted for being a great place to connect with nature, take photos, and enjoy the four seasons.