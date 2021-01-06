Image: Haman-gun
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Haps Staff

Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit. 

The nine selected scenic spots are

— Malisan Ancient Tombs

— Autumn foliage at Ipgok County Park

Image: Haman-gun

— Daepyeong Marsh

— Arahongryeon at Lotus Theme Park

— The flower paths and sunsets in Akyang

Image: Haman-gun

— Blue Barley at Gangnaru Ecological Park

— Sansa Scenery of Changchun Temple

Image: Haman-gun

— The Four Seasons of Mujinjeong

— The sunrise of Hapgangjeong and Bangujeong

In July 2019, the county received recommendations for at least one superb view of Haman from all local towns and villages, and the final nine were selected after an executive meeting in February 2020. 

The areas are noted for being a great place to connect with nature, take photos, and enjoy the four seasons.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Things to Do and See in Changwon

Haps Staff -
Korea's first planned city which was modeled after Canberra, Australia, Changwon offers a quiet respite located on the Nakdong River delta and overlooking Masan Bay.
Read more
Travel

KTX Routes from Jinju to Seoul Increase From Today

Haps Staff -
KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Monorail and Glamping Site to Be Built at German Village in Namhae

Haps Staff -
The German Village in Samdong-myeon in Namhae is expected to be reborn as a new tourist destination after signing an agreement with Prime Bunker Co. Ltd. to bring a monorail and glamping site to the popular tourist attraction in Gyeongsangnam-do.
Read more
Travel

Major Mountains and Parks in Busan to Close from Noon Today

Busan City News -
Busan’s major mountains and parks will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Ulsan Cancels All New Year’s Eve Events at Ganjeolgot

Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan announced that it has canceled all events for New Year's Eve, including all sunrise events at Ganjeolgot, Daewangam Park, and at Hamwolru Pavilion.
Read more
Travel

Bell-tolling Ceremony Events for New Year’s 2021 Canceled

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced that all in-person events for the Bell-tolling Ceremony to celebrate New Year’s 2021 have all been canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Busan News Haps Staff -
Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.
Read more

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit. 
Read more

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more

How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.
Read more

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
-4 ° C
-4 °
-4 °
14 %
7.7kmh
40 %
Thu
-5 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 