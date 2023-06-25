Korea Destinations: 9 Water Parks to Enjoy This Summer in Changwon

For those looking to beat the heat this summer, nine water parks in Changwon will be starting operations from July 7th.

These water parks, a popular summer facility for children, will be available at nine locations, such as Uichang-gu Gamgye Park No. 3, Sahwa Park, Seongsan-gu Corporate Love Park, Daewon Park, Masanhappo-gu Hyeondong Park, March 15 Marine Nuri Park, Masan Howon-gu Samgye Park, Jinhae-gu Ancheong Park, and Yeojwa Park.

The operating period spans 45 days, from July 7th to August 20th, with opening hours from 11:00 am to 4:40 pm. However, the parks will be closed every Monday for facility inspection and cleaning.

Yeojwa District Water Park in Jinhae-gu and Sahwa Park Water Park in Uichang-gu will be the first to open this year, with a total of nine water parks planned for operation in 2022, an increase of two from the previous year.

Last year, the water parks attracted over 150,000 visitors during the 45-day period, highlighting their popularity among children.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, the city will conduct facility and safety inspections before the opening, deploy 7 to 8 safety management personnel at each water park, and provide necessary training to staff members by July 5th.

The aim is to create a safe and pleasant environment for visitors to enjoy the water parks to the fullest.