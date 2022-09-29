TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: The Andong Maskdance Festival: Age-Old Mocking of the Ruling Class

Simon Slater

The Andong Maskdance Festival gets underway today and runs until October 4th.

This centuries-old traditional affair sees the historic town of Andong at Maskdance Park and the nearby UNESCO heritage site Hahoe village host numerous performances, from Korean and international mask-based acts to taekwondo and breakdancing displays.

Stunningly situated on a riverbend with overlooking limestone cliffs, Hahoe village’s mask performances are followed by a live opera number preceding a fireworks display featuring a rain-like effect of flames over the river. At the Andong festival site, among the dancing, there are plenty of food and drink stalls, activities and fascinating people-watching opportunities to make it a worthwhile visit.

The best reason of all for making the trip is the people of Andong, who started the tradition of mocking the ruling classes and telling crude tales with their cleverly orchestrated mask dramas. The same full-bodied humor can still be observed in the locals’ hearty banter to this day.

PA280451

PA270129

PA270153

PA270194

PA270211

PA280344

PA270039

PA280358

PA280397

PA280456

For more information visit: www.maskdance.com/

For more of Simon Slater’s photography visit his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheSecretMap

Simon Slater
Simon Slaterhttps://thesecretmap.wordpress.com
Simon Slater is a freelance journalist and photographer currently based in Seoul. As well as contributing to various media outlets, he writes photo-led stories about Korea and the rest of Asia in his blog 'The Secret Map'.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
82 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 