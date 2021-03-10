Korea Destinations: Aragaya Historical Pilgrimage Route in Haman

A popular new walking course has recently been completed in Haman, South Gyeongsang province, where visitors can explore ancient ruins with deep historical significance.

The Aragaya Historical Pilgrimage Route is 17.6-kilometers of trails connected by seven routes with unique themes and 51 milestones.

Trails are roughly between 2km and 3km and feature diverse trails and vibrant scenery including ponds, traditional markets, and parks.

The 51 milestones are marked at major points and walking courses are considered quite gentle including at the fortress and tombs.

Guidebooks are available both online and in-person with information on each section.