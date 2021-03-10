Image: Haman-gun
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Aragaya Historical Pilgrimage Route in Haman

Haps Staff

A popular new walking course has recently been completed in Haman, South Gyeongsang province, where visitors can explore ancient ruins with deep historical significance.

The Aragaya Historical Pilgrimage Route is 17.6-kilometers of trails connected by seven routes with unique themes and 51 milestones.

Trails are roughly between 2km and 3km and feature diverse trails and vibrant scenery including ponds, traditional markets, and parks.

The 51 milestones are marked at major points and walking courses are considered quite gentle including at the fortress and tombs.

Guidebooks are available both online and in-person with information on each section.

Image: Haman-gun

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Sacheon’s Yonghyeon Coastal Road Emerging as Trendy Life Shot Spot

Haps Staff -
Yonghyeon-myeon's Light Rainbow Coastal Road is becoming a popular hot spot on the Korean domestic travel itinerary for those looking to take some unique photos.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Tips For Those Looking to Take The Haeundae Beach Train and Sky Capsule

Haps Staff -
For tourists looking to check out Haendae's newest tour attractions, here are a couple of tips before you head out.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Tongyeong Cancels its Bongsugol Flower Outing Event This Year

Haps Staff -
Tongyeong's largest spring festival has been canceled this year.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Scent of Wildflowers Signify Spring at Deogyusan National Park

Haps Staff -
Signs of an early spring are in the air as wildflowers have begun blooming 10 days earlier than normal at Deogyusan National Park.
Read more
Travel

Busan City Bus Tours Resume Operations

Haps Staff -
The Busan City Tour Bus, which was suspended once again due to COVID-19, has begun running again.
Read more
Local Destinations

Local Spring Flower Festivals Likely to Be Canceled Again This Year

Haps Staff -
Most spring flower festivals around Busan and the country have already been or are likely to be canceled once again this year.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
36 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 