Korea Destinations: Barefoot Walking Path Opens at Yulhacheon Park in Gimhae

Gimhae City unveiled its latest addition to Yulhacheon Park: the Hwangtot Trail, in response to the growing nationwide interest in barefoot walking.

Amidst the rising popularity of barefoot walking as a post-pandemic health trend, the city initiated a project aimed at enhancing public health and providing a tranquil space for relaxation.

The newly established Hwangtot Trail, funded with 50 million won, spans a 380-meter stretch of the park trail, with a width of 1.5 meters.

Equipped with amenities like foot-washing stations and seating areas, the trail offers visitors a comfortable experience.

Before finalizing the trail’s construction, the city conducted a five-month pilot program, testing four different floor materials—red clay, red clay combined with sand, pure red clay, and sand—each in 10-meter segments.

After surveying public preferences, red clay emerged as the preferred choice, garnering 55% of the votes.