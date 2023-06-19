Image: Yangsan City
Korea Destinations: Beat the Heat this Summer at Yangsan Huangshan Park

By Haps Staff

Starting from July 14th and lasting for 38 days until August 20th, a water park will be located at the unique square of Huangsan Park, next to the mini train boarding point.

Targeting children aged 4 to 13, the water park will operate from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, providing a refreshing and enjoyable experience.

Situated in the picturesque natural surroundings adjacent to the Nakdonggang River, the Hwangsan Park Water Playground offers a perfect blend of crystal-clear water and lush greenery.

With an investment of 400 million won, the park features various attractions such as pools, air slides, water buckets, water rollers, pedal boats, and tunnel fountains, ensuring children have a magical and immersive water experience.

To prioritize safety, the water park will have a dedicated team in place, including two facility managers, eight pool safety managers, 15 pool safety assistants, five entrance guides and parking attendants, as well as two nurses.

