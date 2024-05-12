Korea Destinations: Beautiful Flower Paths in Daegu

Within the heart of Daegu, flower-lined paths await discovery and provide a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For those looking for a fun outdoor outing, Jungang-daero and Kim Gwang-seok-gil in Jung-gu are great hot spots to check out.

Along Jungang-daero, a medley of colorful carnations sets the stage for May’s familial warmth, while Kim Gwang-seok-gil in Daebong-dong boasts the rare sight of peonies, ideal for a leisurely stroll.

Venturing just beyond the urban core reveals even more floral wonders.

At Songhae Park in Dalseong-gun, picturesque photo spots amidst blooming flowers await, while Samunjin Pier boasts a charming photo zone and mini garden along its flower-lined promenade.