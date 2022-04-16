Korea Destinations: Beautiful Flowers in Bloom Geochang Massacre Memorial Park

While the Geochang Massacre Memorial Park reminds us of one of the most haunting stories in South Korean history, the park’s grounds filled with flowers bring life and happiness to the once hallowed grounds.

Spring flowers such as tulips, muscari, pansy, viola, and daffodils are in full bloom currently at the park, which offers a four seasons flower garden.

According to the Geochang country website, Geochang Massacre Memorial Park was founded to respect and restore the honor of the civilian victims slaughtered by a division of the South Korean Army in Shinwon-myeon, Geochang from February 9th to 11th, 1951 during the Korea War and it is considered one of the most tragic events in Korean history.

The memorial park project was initiated after the enactment of the ‘Special Law on Restoration of the Honor of Victims of the Geochang Incident and the Others’ in 1996 and the joint memorial park project on 162,423m2 of land began in 1998 and was completed in 2004.

At Geochang Massacre Memorial Park, the visitors can look around Iljumun, the memorial tablet shrine, the memorial tower, the memorial mural, the cemetery, and the history museum.

The cemetery where the victims were buried and the history museum can give the visitors the opportunity to solemnly think about the historical meaning and significance of the Geochang Incident.