Image: Namhae-gun
Korea Destinations: “Blooming Namhae” Event Taking Place This Weekend

“Blooming Namhae,” has blossomed into a richer experience this year, taking place over two days from March 23rd to 24th, coinciding with the peak bloom of Wangji cherry blossoms.

Anticipation surrounds the Namhae Bridge landscape lighting ceremony and fireworks display.

This year’s theme, “Spring in Noryang,” commemorates Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s historic victory site and Chungnyeolsa Temple, honoring the general’s legacy.

Festivities begin with the Yi Sun-sin Children’s Drawing Contest followed by author Choi Tae-seong’s historical concert-themed “Namhaegun and Yi Sun-sin.”

Attendees can then join the Namparo Road Sea Cherry Blossom Walking Event, taking in the breathtaking view of Noryang. The highlight of the festival includes the unveiling of Namhae Bridge landscape lighting and a spectacular fireworks show launched from the bridge top, illuminating the night sky in harmony with cherry blossoms.

On the evening of Saturday the 23rd, when the fireworks will be held, Namhae Bridge will be closed for about an hour between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday the 24th, enjoy busking performances, a tightrope walking show by Won-tae Kwon, a local flea market, and the Namhae-gun Tourism Calendar Special Exhibition at Namhae-gak.

