Korea Destinations: Boryeong Mud Expo Begins One-Month Run This Weekend

Chungnam Boryeong Mud Festival will be held this year in the form of an international exposition combining industry and festivals.

Boryeong City and Chungcheongnam-do will hold the ‘2022 Boryeong Marine Mud Expo’ at Daecheon Beach for one month from July 16th to August 15th.

Since 1998, Boryeong has held the Mud Festival every summer. This festival started to promote the excellence of the mud accumulated along the 136km coastline. Boryeong mud contains minerals and germanium, and is known to be effective for skin care.

Boryeong City has prepared seven exhibition halls on a 73,430㎡ site with a total project cost of 14.5 billion won for this expo, which is held under the theme of ‘rediscovery of the ocean, the future value of mud’.

The Marine Mud Theme Pavilion, which introduces the tidal flats inhabited by 562 species of creatures, the Marine Mud & New Industry Pavilion, which promotes marine industries and companies, the Marine Mud Experience Center, and the Promotion of Local Specialties.

84 organizations and companies in the maritime industry and leisure and tourism sectors will participate in the fair. Among them, nine institutions and companies from five overseas countries including Japan, China, Jordan, Latvia, and Romania were included.

A program to enjoy Boryeong mud directly on the body is available at the experience zone in the fairgrounds.

In the experience zone, facilities such as mud baths, mud slides, and mud spray showers are installed.