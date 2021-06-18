Korea Destinations: Boryeong Mud Festival to be Held Online and Offline in 2021

The 24th edition of the Boryeong Mud Festival will be held with events both online and in-person this year.

The Boryeong City Office said that it will hold 11 events online and 7 events in-person for 10 days starting July 23 under the theme “On and Off”.

The city will set up quarantine measures for in-person events at the entrance of Daecheon Beach and special stickers must be worn which measure the body temperatures of guests.

For more information on the festivities, you can check the official webpage.