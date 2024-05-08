Korea Destinations: Car-free Sunday’s Jamsu Bridge Tubeok Tubeok Festival

The 2024 Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Tubeok Tubeok Festival embraces the concept of a sensory healing playground every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Han River.
With a lineup of special programs, performances, healing zones, and food trucks, each week promises a unique experience.
Visitors can explore a farmer’s market, flea market, and play area, interacting with farmers from across the country for entertainment and rejuvenation.
Event Highlights:
- Main Program: Features diverse special programs tailored to different parking areas.
- Additional Programs: Includes noiseless DJing, flea markets, farmer’s markets, food trucks, rest areas, and play zones.
- Consumer Participation Program: Offers various rest areas and play zones for visitor convenience.
- Other Events: Exciting activities like the Mask Parade, Hangang Rising Star, Boat Parade, Jamsugyo Yoga, Guerrilla Concert, and Jamsugyo Run Festa fill the calendar.
Festival Schedule
May 12 – Hangang Rising Star
May 19 – Hangang Rising Star
May 26 – Hangang Rising Star
June 2 – Hangang Rising Star, Boat Parade
June 9th – Jamsugyo Yoga
June 16th – Guerrilla Concert
June 23rd – Jamsugyo Run Festa