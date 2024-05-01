Image: Jeju Folk Village
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Celebrate Children’s Day at Jeju Folk Village

By Haps Staff

Jeju Folk Village is gearing up to host an array of activities in celebration of the golden holiday of Children’s Day in May.

From May 3rd to 6th, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday by partaking in various traditional activities.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage in traditional food making, experience folk games, and capture memorable moments with characters donning traditional attire.

At the event venue, visitors can get hands-on with crafting traditional folk amusement equipment such as bamboo pinwheels, five-colored jegi, and ttakji. Additionally, they can indulge in the art of making Jeju traditional foods like Gyeomtteok and Dalgona.

For those seeking nostalgic fun, the folk play experience center offers an array of activities including swing riding, walking on stilts, train rides, tuho (stick-throwing) games, top spinning, and hoop rolling.

May 5th promises even more excitement with painting, tag, rubber band games, and a treasure hunt with admission for children being free.

