Korea Destinations: Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour

Entering its 11th year, the Changdeokgung Palace moonlight tour in Seoul brings out a dazzling night display of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

At dusk, cheognsa lanterns are lit to transform the area into a romantic atmosphere in the city center accompanied by traditional music performances.

Performance times are every 15 minutes from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

Tours are conducted only in Korean.

Event Information

Dates: August 13 – September 13, 2020

Location: Changdeokgung Palace, Jong-no, Seoul

Website (Korean Only)

Tickets – (Korean)

Admission: 30,000 won

Note: A limited amount of tickets will be sold and masks and social distancing are required.