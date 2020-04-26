Korea Destinations: Changwon Arboretum to Open in June

Located in the middle of the city center in Samdong- dong, Uichang-gu, Changwon Arboretum, the city’s newest tourist attraction, will open in June.

Constructed since 2010 with a budget of 9.8 billion won on the 10.4-hectare site, there are 14 themed gardens, such as forest hills and rock gardens, a forest of nursery rhymes, ponds, learning experiences and exhibition halls, and cactus greenhouses.

Around 230,000 trees from 1,205 species including maple trees, greenhouses with 6,621 cacti plants, and 387 various subtropical plants that are hard to see in everyday life are at the arboretum.

The exact opening date is unknown depending on the situation of COVID-19 in Changwon City, but they are planning to hold a commemorative concert at the opening in June to publicize it to citizens and tourists.

After opening, it is planned to run a program where forest narrators provide visitors with information on the plants inhabiting the arboretum as well as the history of the forest and the role of the arboretum for free.

“The opening of Changwon Arboretum is a natural learning experience space for kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students, and it is expected to promote tourism by providing a variety of attractions for citizens as well as providing a very beneficial place,” said Kwak Ki-kwon, director of the Environment and Greenery Bureau.