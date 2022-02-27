Korea Destinations: Changwon City Will Create a Large-scale Flower Garden in Masan Marine New Town

Changwon City announced that it will use the idle land before the creation of Masan Maritime New Town to create a large-scale garden with 80,000 m2 of a yuchae field and 30,000 m2 of green barley field on an area of ​​110,000 m2, the size of 15 soccer fields, as a resting place for citizens to enjoy the sea and flowers.

In order to create the flower garden, the city brought in 34,000㎥ of soil from December last year to the site and put in heavy equipment such as excavators and bulldozers to complete the leveling work.

From the end of January, soil preparation work for flowers to bloom, such as grading work and fertilizer application, has been in progress and the speed of work is accelerating to complete sowing by the end of February.

In addition, it is planned to thoroughly inspect safety measures for citizens following the opening of the yuchae flower field, installing a rest area such as a walking path and benches, a photo zone to create memories and it also plans to hold a photo exhibition of flower garden creation during the opening period.

The garden, which is expected to bloom from the end of April to May, is under construction with the goal of opening on April 30, and it is expected that in April, you will be able to see a beautiful landscape of yellow waves along with the blue sea of ​​Masan Maritime New City.