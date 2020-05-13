Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Bridge on the River Kwai

The city of Changwon’s “Bridge of the River Kwai” has consistently been one of the most popular tourist attractions garnering much attention for the stunning views and romantic atmosphere.

Named the best tourist attraction in Gyeongsangnam-do in 2012, it was also selected as one of the top 100 night views in the country by the Korean Tourism Organization and got its nickname from appearing in the 2001 movie “Indian Summer”.

Formally known as Jeodo Bridge, in Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, the pedestrian skywalk bridge was renovated in 2017 with reinforced glass and LED lighting and is referred to as the “Bridge on the River Kwai” due to its similarity in appearance to the original bridge over the Mae Klong River in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand.

With its strikingly beautiful night lights, the popular destination has become famous for couples who are believed to have a long relationship if they hold hands while crossing the bridge.

It’s a relatively short walk across, with some opting not to walk on the glass which needs shoe coverings.

The bridge has recently re-opened after being temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.

It is estimated over a million people visit the bridge each year.

Information

Address: 304-6 Gubok-ri, Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, Gyeongsangnam-do

Time: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (summer) 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (winter)

Admission: Free