Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Rose Park

Haps Staff

Rose Park, is a popular seasonal theme park in Changwon, Gyeongsang Province.

There are a total of 98 varieties of roses on the 23,800 square meters of the park which is located in Gaeum-dong, Seongsan-gu, Changwon.

Image: Changwon City

Great for picnics or a walkabout with loved ones, around 23,000 roses are planted and the center of the park is decorated with a cupid-shaped fountain, 11 rose tunnels, 43 rose tiles, 4 landscape lights and a 40-meter rose fence.

In particular, this year, more than 840 roses of 13 species, including Queen of Rose, were planted and many of the facilities have been refurbished.

Entrance is free and there are plenty of snack and drink options around the park.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and masks must be worn.

