Image: City of Changwon
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Samgwihaean-ro Frog Island Offers a Christmas Atmosphere

Haps Staff

A small island in Masan Bay in Changwon-si has transformed itself into a Christmas Island which plays holiday carols and projects Christmas images.

The city of Changwon has been using projection mapping to offer a Christmas atmosphere on the 500-square-meter Frog Island at Samgwihaean-ro, in Seongsan-gu.

Frog Island, known as Gaegurisum in Korean, is a privately-owned island with pine trees on it.

Projection mapping is a technology that projects an image made of light on the surface of an object to make it look three-dimensional in reality.

A beam launcher located 120-meters away projects the images on the island to show the objects in 3-D.

This media content video was designed to convey the joy and hope of Christmas in a difficult situation for all citizens due to COVID-19 this year by showing Santa, Rudolph, and a Christmas tree.

The Christmas video is scheduled to be screened from 7 pm to 9 pm until January 11, 2022.

You can feel the Christmas atmosphere to the fullest by being in harmony with the Christmas carols resounding on Frog Island and the water-friendly space.

Two additional videos will be produced to be operated from January 12, 2022 by collecting opinions from local residents and tourists on the desired content.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-3.9 °
69 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
4 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 