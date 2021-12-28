Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Samgwihaean-ro Frog Island Offers a Christmas Atmosphere

A small island in Masan Bay in Changwon-si has transformed itself into a Christmas Island which plays holiday carols and projects Christmas images.
The city of Changwon has been using projection mapping to offer a Christmas atmosphere on the 500-square-meter Frog Island at Samgwihaean-ro, in Seongsan-gu.
Frog Island, known as Gaegurisum in Korean, is a privately-owned island with pine trees on it.
Projection mapping is a technology that projects an image made of light on the surface of an object to make it look three-dimensional in reality.
A beam launcher located 120-meters away projects the images on the island to show the objects in 3-D.
This media content video was designed to convey the joy and hope of Christmas in a difficult situation for all citizens due to COVID-19 this year by showing Santa, Rudolph, and a Christmas tree.
The Christmas video is scheduled to be screened from 7 pm to 9 pm until January 11, 2022.
You can feel the Christmas atmosphere to the fullest by being in harmony with the Christmas carols resounding on Frog Island and the water-friendly space.
Two additional videos will be produced to be operated from January 12, 2022 by collecting opinions from local residents and tourists on the desired content.