Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Samgwihaean-ro Frog Island Offers a Christmas Atmosphere

A small island in Masan Bay in Changwon-si has transformed itself into a Christmas Island which plays holiday carols and projects Christmas images.

The city of Changwon has been using projection mapping to offer a Christmas atmosphere on the 500-square-meter Frog Island at Samgwihaean-ro, in Seongsan-gu.

Frog Island, known as Gaegurisum in Korean, is a privately-owned island with pine trees on it.

Projection mapping is a technology that projects an image made of light on the surface of an object to make it look three-dimensional in reality.

A beam launcher located 120-meters away projects the images on the island to show the objects in 3-D.

This media content video was designed to convey the joy and hope of Christmas in a difficult situation for all citizens due to COVID-19 this year by showing Santa, Rudolph, and a Christmas tree.

The Christmas video is scheduled to be screened from 7 pm to 9 pm until January 11, 2022.

You can feel the Christmas atmosphere to the fullest by being in harmony with the Christmas carols resounding on Frog Island and the water-friendly space.

Two additional videos will be produced to be operated from January 12, 2022 by collecting opinions from local residents and tourists on the desired content.