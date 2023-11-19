Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival

By Haps Staff

The Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival, originally opening as Cheongdo Theme Land in 1996, underwent a transformation into Cheongdo Provence Photo Land in 2012.

Set against the backdrop of a friendly Provencal village reminiscent of southeastern France, this festival offers a unique blend of culture and art amid ripening grapes, expansive lavender fields, and the beauty of nature.

Visitors can embark on a romantic journey through the Provence village, once frequented by artistic legends like van Gogh, Cézanne, Chagall, and Matisse. By day, the village unveils over 100 distinct photo zones, adorned with charming props and picturesque houses. As night descends, the scenery transforms into a spectacular light festival.

Winter ushers in a special collaboration of a beautiful light festival and a Santa photo zone, creating the Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival. Here, you can encounter Santa Claus, Rudolph, and Santa’s Fairy, immersing yourself in the joyous and festive Christmas atmosphere illuminated by the enchanting Christmas light festival.

Key events include representative programs such as glamping and year-round sledding slopes, offering a diverse range of activities for visitors to enjoy during their festive experience.

Entrance to the festival costs 11,000 won and lasts until February 17, 2024.

