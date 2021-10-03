Korea Destinations: Chrysanthemum Exhibition of The Garden of Morning Calm

The 23rd edition of the Chrysanthemum Exhibition of The Garden of Morning Calm is running through October 17.

Located in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, The Garden of Morning Calm is one of the country’s most scenic gardens.

According to the VisitKorea website, visitors during the chrysanthemum festival will be able to enjoy the blazing fall foliage of the surrounding Chungnyeongsan Mountain and the golden waves created by the pine trees, as well as the myriads of fully bloomed chrysanthemums covering just about every corner of the 330,000 square meters of the outdoor garden.

Masks and social distancing must be followed.

Event Details

Dates: Through October 17, 2021

Admission: Adults 9,500 won, Teenagers 7,000 won, Children 6,000 won

Address: 432, Sumogwon-ro, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do