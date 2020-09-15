Image: The Garden of Morning Calm website
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Chrysanthemum Exhibition of The Garden of Morning Calm

Haps Staff

The 22nd edition of the Chrysanthemum Exhibition of The Garden of Morning Calm is running through November 4.

Located in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, The Garden of Morning Calm is one of the country’s most scenic gardens.

According to the VisitKorea website, visitors during the chrysanthemum festival will be able to enjoy the blazing fall foliage of the surrounding Chungnyeongsan Mountain and the golden waves created by the pine trees, as well as the myriads of fully bloomed chrysanthemums covering just about every corner of the 330,000 square meters of the outdoor garden.

Masks and social distancing must be followed.

Image: The Garden of Morning Calm website

Event Details

Dates: Through November 4, 2020

Admission: Adults 9,500 won, Teenagers 7,000 won, Children 6,000 won

Address: 432, Sumogwon-ro, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Jeju Air Holding Special Domestic Ticket Event

Haps Staff -
Jeju Air is holding a major sale on domestic tickets through the morning of the 16th.
Read more
Travel

Construction of Gumosan Cable Car to Begin

Haps Staff -
Construction of the Gumosan Cable Car in Hadong-gun, Gyeongnam province is set to begin after a six-month delay.
Read more
Travel

Where Were the Most Popular Spots to Visit This Summer in Busan?

Haps Staff -
Tourism numbers in Busan this summer saw a different outcome than normal as the traditional hotspots mostly saw a downward trend in visitors compared to 2019.
Read more
Travel

Gimhae International Airport Gets The Green Light to Resume International Flights With Some Conditions

Haps Staff -
Five months after being shut down, Gimhae International Airport has been given the green light to open international routes, however, there are some conditions in place.
Read more
Travel

Update: How to Buy Train Tickets For the Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff -
After delays to the sale of Chuseok tickets by both KORAIL and the SRT, new measures will be put in place for train tickets due to the social distance measures currently in the country.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff -
A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region.
Read more

The Latest

LPGA BMW Championships in Busan Canceled

Sports News Haps Staff -
The 2020 LPGA BMW Championships scheduled for next month in Busan has been canceled.
Read more

“New Normality” Art Exhibit Features Local Expat Artists

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend and next.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

Police Investigation Deepens as Haeundae Car Crash Driver Was Said to be Driving More Than 140km/hr

Busan News Haps Staff -
Police found that a 7-car collision in front of the Emart in Haeundae Jung-dong Monday afternoon was caused by a driver speeding over 140km/hr in his Porsche.
Read more

2020 유니브 엑스포 부산 온라인으로 펼쳐진다

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 대학생활 정보 박람회 ‘2020 유니브엑스포 부산’을 코로나19 확산 방지를 위해 비대면 온라인 방식으로 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Alcohol Sales in Korea Rising as Pandemic Keeps People at Home

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Sales of alcohol in South Korea are rising as more people are staying home due to increased measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
69 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Johnny Rockets September Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea